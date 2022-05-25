Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to open Pravesanotsavam on June 1

Re-opening ceremony to be held in all schools: Sivankutty

After two academic years disrupted by COVID-19 closures, schools in the State will begin a new session on a high note on June 1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level Pravesanotsavam at Government Higher Secondary School, Kazhakuttam, at 9.30 a.m. on the day.

Pravesanotsavams will also be held in all schools, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said at a press conference here on Wednesday. Nearly 43 lakh students, 1.8 lakh teachers, and 24,800 non-teaching staff will reach school on the reopening day.

Maintenance of schools will be completed by Friday. Clean-up operations will be conducted in schools and surroundings. It should be ensured that no reptiles lurk on school campuses. Water tanks, wells, and other water sources should be cleaned, he said.

Pravesanotsavam arrangements in schools should be made by principals and headmasters by considering the school as a single unit, the Minister said. All guidelines that had been published earlier for resumption of schools in the wake of the pandemic would be observed.

Distribution of textbooks for students was nearing completion. Clothes intended for uniforms would be provided to 9.5 lakh children before classes got under way, he said.

Telecast of classes

Telecast of classes on KITE Victers channel would continue in the new academic year, he said. Of the 4.2 lakh digital equipment supplied to schools by KITE, 3.51% had been found non-functional and 0.36% lost. Attempts would be made to repair equipment for which the warranty is valid, and ensure insurance cover for the lost equipment. A new-look Samagra portal would be used in schools in the new session.

A special vaccination drive would be held for children from May 26 to 28 against the backdrop of school reopening. This would be held in association with schools, residents’ associations, and NGOs. A count of children who have not received vaccinations within two weeks of reopening would be taken and steps taken to administer vaccines in schools.

Residential training for lower and upper primary teachers had been completed. The training for secondary and higher secondary teachers would be completed by December. The residential training would be extended to all teachers in future, he said.

Mr. Sivankutty said that following a request from parents, schools had been directed to arrange a classroom for students to administer insulin injections. One teacher would be entrusted with paying attention to students’ health.

An SSLC examination manual on the lines of one for higher secondary examinations would be brought out by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, he said.

Mr. Sivankutty said that as part of the Vidyakiranam mission, 75 school buildings would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School at Vattiyurkavu in the capital on May 30.