Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says Kochi Metro reported operational loss of ₹19 crore during April-September this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 October 2021 18:04 IST

Steps are being taken to attract passengers to Kochi Metro by offering attractive concessions and benefits to 'Kochi-1' card users, the Chief Minister tells Assembly

The Kochi Metro has reported an operational loss of ₹19 crore during April-September this year due to a drop in the number of passengers, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Steps are being taken to attract passengers to Kochi Metro by offering attractive concessions and benefits to 'Kochi-1' card users. Efforts are also being made to increase non-ticket revenue, the Chief Minister said in a written reply to the House.

On an average, 35,000 people are travelling by Kochi Metro at present, he responded to a related question.

Light-metro project

On the light-metro project for Thiruvananthapuram, the Chief Minister said steps were being taken to appoint the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) as the implementing agency for the project. A revised detailed project report will be prepared, adding East Fort to the alignment for the light-metro project, he said.