Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releases progress report of LDF government highlighting its achievements

May 20, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday released the progress report of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government highlighting its achievements during the period and the progress regarding each of the 900 promises in its election manifesto. Mr. Vijayan said that the LDF government has been since 2017 the only government in the country to place a progress report annually before the voters.

Under the project to identify extremely poor families in the State, a total of 64,006 families were identified, micro-plans prepared for each of them and immediate needs addressed. Ration shops are being transformed in a phased manner under the K-Store project. Farming was extended to 1218.88 hectares of fallow land in 2022-23. In the 2022-23 academic year, 3,03,168 students newly joined in Class I, while 1,19,970 joined in Classes II to X in government schools due to improvement in the infrastructure and academic levels.

The national highway development works in the State are progressing with expected completion by 2025. A total of 3,42,156 houses have been completed under the LIFE Mission project since 2017-18, out of which 54,648 were completed in 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 412 primary health centres have been upgraded to family health centres with improved facilities, while work on 62 are progressing. Under the K-FON project, Internet connections have already been provided to 7,000 below-the-poverty-line families. In the IT sector, 22,650 jobs were created during the current government’s tenure, while the number of start-ups in the State has increased by 300 to a total of 4,200. Tech majors, including IBM and Tech Mahindra, have started functioning in Infopark. Major projects have been initiated to turn the State into a hub of electronics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Master plans are being implemented for each of the public sector units to turn them into ventures with sustainable growth. A total of 1.4 lakh MSMEs were started in 2022-23 under the entrepreneurship year project, he said.