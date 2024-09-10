Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pushes back on Congress’ imputation that his office has a secret truck with RSS

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has pushed back on Congress’ political campaign that his office has secret truck with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and that the CPI(M)‘s secular pitch to woo minorities is merely a sham.

Mr. Vijayan, whom the Opposition accused of sending his top law enforcer to meet an apex-level RSS apparatchik in 2023, has said the “Sangh Parivar friend” tag better suits the Congress.

Inaugurating the area committee office of the party in Kovalam, near here, on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan leaned on history to deflect the Congress’ political narrative that sought to portray the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and top law enforcement of having under wraps and mutually symbiotic political dealings with the RSS-BJP leadership.

He said that in 1987, under the Congress’s watch, the police massacred 42 Muslim youths in Hashimpur in Uttar Pradesh and threw their bodies into an irrigation canal. It was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who opened the Babri Masjid for Hindu worship. Later, Narasimha Rao, during his tenure as the Prime Minister, ignored red flags that should have warned the government of RSS mobilisation to demolish the masjid.

Mr. Vijayan said Rao had disregarded the Union Home Secretary’s recommendation to dismiss the Kalyan Singh government in U.P., which laid the ground for RSS workers to demolish the mosque. “The Home Secretary, in his book, referred to Gandhi, Rao and Kalyan Singh as kar sevaks”, he said.

In stark contrast, communists lost their lives protecting mosques during the Thalassery communal riots.

Without taking any names, Mr. Vijayan said the media should verify which Congress leader released RSS idealogue P. Parameswaran’s book and offered obeisance at an RSS function marking the birth anniversary of its founder Golwalkar. A Congress leader had admitted sending his loyalists to protect RSS martial training grounds in Kannur.

More recently, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, under Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s watch, sent silver bricks to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Congress government in Karnataka ordered State-run temples to conduct special prayers and rituals on the Ram temple consecration day, the Chief Minister said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra depicted the temple built on the ruins of the Babri Masjid as a symbol of national unity. In 2018, the Congress asked Supreme Court lawyer and party member Kapil Sibal to relinquish his brief for the Sunni Waqf Board, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said Congress leader K.C. Venugopal conceded a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP in Rajasthan by contesting the Lok Sabha election in Kerala. “The Congress, which is in the Opposition in Rajasthan, did not even put a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat,” he added.

Mr. Vijayan said the CPI(M) had nothing but contempt for the Congress’ vilification campaign against the Left Democratic Front government. “Communists have no truck with any communal forces. We are proud of our unblemished secular legacy,” he added.