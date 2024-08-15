GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlights challenges in disaster prediction and scientific awareness during Independence Day address

He noted that the country lacks a robust mechanism for providing definitive warnings about natural calamities, even in the 21st century

Updated - August 15, 2024 12:31 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 12:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sarath Babu George
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram to deliver his Independence Day address, on Thursday (August 15, 2024)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram to deliver his Independence Day address, on Thursday (August 15, 2024) | Photo Credit: Nirmal Harindran

Despite significant advancement in scientific knowledge and discovery, India still struggles to predict natural disasters effectively enough to safeguard human lives and property, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He noted that the country lacks a robust mechanism for providing definitive warnings about natural calamities, even in the 21st century. Global experience has shown that only precise forecasts, rather than general warnings, can effectively prevent disasters.

Governor, CM extend Independence Day greetings

The Chief Minister’s comments, made during his Independence Day address in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (August 15, 2024), assume relevance against the backdrop of the Wayanad landslides that left behind a trail of devastation of unprecedented scale. The Centre and the state had sparred over claims of the calamity warning provided well in advance.

Mr. Vijayan highlighted a growing concern that general scientific awareness is being undermined, leading to a resurgence of superstitions, harmful customs, and outdated practices.

“As India transitions into a new era in which it excel in various domains such as literacy, education, health, manufacturing and industry, various quarters are attempting to drag the nation back into darker times by leveraging caste and communalism as divisive tools. The threat endangers our secularism and requires careful response. The erosion of scientific consciousness creates a breeding ground for sectarian tendencies, which can jeopardise national unity and integrity,” he cautioned.

Wayanad landslides: Kerala Opposition Leader calls on CM, seeks total loan waiver for victims

He also called for a holistic approach in development and ensuring equal rights over resources for all regions and sections. Regional imbalances threaten to undermine the Indian democratic system, Mr. Vijayan added.

Platoons representing various battalions of Central paramilitary forces, Kerala Police, Tamil Nadu Police, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, Kerala Excise, Kerala Prisons, Forest Department and other agencies braved a heavy downpour to march in the 78th Independence Day ceremonial parade in the State capital. Various police medals were given away on the occasion.

