Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan blames elements destroying pluralism

He inaugurates golden jubilee celebrations of KSCSTE

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday blamed certain sections for attempting to destroy the concept of pluralism and impose anti-science sentiments in society.

Such groups insult the intelligence of talented young scientists and the general public by claiming that the contents of religious texts and science are the same, the Chief Minister said, inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).

The people who are duty-bound by the Constitution to promote scientific temper in society are blindly supporting claims made in the name of religion. Such attitudes endanger democracy, Mr. Vijayan said.

Pluralism is founded on social reformation and the progress it ushered in. In the past, science and religion tended to flourish in their own separate realms. Neither tried to subjugate the other. However, the situation is quite different today. Extreme religiosity is encroaching upon the domain of science and its vision. Scientific temper needs to be promoted by overcoming hurdles of this nature, said Mr. Vijayan.

The Chief Minister also urged scientists to expose vested interests who oppose development projects by terming them unscientific without any basis. Only then can the State move ahead with the times, said Mr. Vijayan. The State government is duty-bound to tap the advances in science and technology for the common good, he added.