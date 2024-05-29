Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan backs General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, expresses support for quality improvement efforts

A day after pro-Left teacher and student organisations spoke out openly against a proposal to introduce minimum marks of 30% in the theory component of subjects to pass the SSLC examinations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed support for Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty’s plans to bring about school assessment reforms.

Referring to discussions over reforms in exam evaluation as part of improving the quality of school education, the Chief Minister backed Mr. Sivankutty and the General Education department and directed them to proceed with the initiative. He was speaking at a function here in connection with the State-level inauguration of new textbooks being introduced this academic year.

The Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had opposed the introduction of minimum marks at an education conclave chaired by Mr. Sivankutty on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister referred to earlier attempts by the State government to improve academic standards, including preparation of academic master plans by schools, a student-centric approach, and changes in teaching, and the role of a “prominent teachers’ organisation in improving standards of public education at a time when many schools did not have a single student pass the SSLC examinations.”

Those efforts had yielded good results. Now though, new views were being put forth. Teachers knew well how many students in a class were not making progress. Students might come from different backgrounds but if they were not faring well in class, they should not be abandoned, but given special attention and support. It was time to examine where all such efforts were being made, the Chief Minister said.

If there were areas the State fell short in, it should be accepted and serious thought given to how to address those. This was the State’s responsibility and should be discharged well, he said.

Students from various schools accepted new textbooks from the Chief Minister at the function.

Mr. Vijayan also released the Pravesanotsavam song on the occasion. Penned by B.K. Harinarayanan, it has been set to music by Bijibal. Lola, Daya Bijibal, and Nandini Sudheesh have rendered the song.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve inaugurated the distribution of handloom uniforms for students this year. Mr. Sivankutty presided over the function.