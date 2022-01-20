Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asks Narendra Modi to include Sree Narayana Guru’s tableau in Republic Day parade

On the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Guru’s message held great importance for society, particularly the younger generation, said Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to the “non-inclusion” of Kerala’s Republic Day pageantry float featuring the image and legacy of social reformer renaissance leader and philosopher Sree Narayana Guru.

Mr. Vijayan said the seer had put an end to obscurantist practices. He embodied the philosophy of universal brotherhood, freedom and the right to universal education.

On the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Guru’s message held great importance for society, particularly the younger generation, he said. Mr. Vijayan sought Mr. Modi’s urgent intervention to include the float in the Republic Day parade.