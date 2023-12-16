Kerala Chief Minister lambasts Opposition Leader for ruling out joint fight against Centre’s bid to ‘choke’ State financially

December 16, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 16 (Saturday) criticised Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan for ruling out a joint fight against the Centre’s alleged attempts to choke the State financially.

Speaking to media persons at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha on the sidelines of the Navakerala Sadas, a public outreach programme by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala’s future was at stake.

‘Negative approach’

“The Centre is denying Kerala its rightful dues and we have approached the Supreme Court. I have made appeals to everyone, especially to the Opposition, to cooperate with us to fight the wrong policies of the Union Government. But the Opposition Leader has outright declined to collaborate on the matter. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty made a statement showing willingness for a joint move against the Centre. He has realised the gravity of the situation. Unfortunately, the Opposition Leader has taken a negative approach. No politics should be played on the issue. We should all come together to grab the State’s rightful share from the Centre,” the Chief Minister said.

Later, addressing the Navakerala Sadas at Kayamkulam, Mr. Vijayan termed the Leader of the Opposition’s refusal to cooperate with the government “foolishness.”

“The Opposition UDF has taken an anti-Kerala stance,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan also took potshots at the media for “unleashing a negative campaign” against the LDF Government.

