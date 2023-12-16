GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Chief Minister lambasts Opposition Leader for ruling out joint fight against Centre’s bid to ‘choke’ State financially

Pinarayi Vijayan says no politics should be played on the issue and that all should come together to grab Kerala’s ‘rightful share’ from the Centre

December 16, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 16 (Saturday) criticised Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan for ruling out a joint fight against the Centre’s alleged attempts to choke the State financially.

Speaking to media persons at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha on the sidelines of the Navakerala Sadas, a public outreach programme by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala’s future was at stake.

‘Negative approach’

“The Centre is denying Kerala its rightful dues and we have approached the Supreme Court. I have made appeals to everyone, especially to the Opposition, to cooperate with us to fight the wrong policies of the Union Government. But the Opposition Leader has outright declined to collaborate on the matter. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty made a statement showing willingness for a joint move against the Centre. He has realised the gravity of the situation. Unfortunately, the Opposition Leader has taken a negative approach. No politics should be played on the issue. We should all come together to grab the State’s rightful share from the Centre,” the Chief Minister said.

Later, addressing the Navakerala Sadas at Kayamkulam, Mr. Vijayan termed the Leader of the Opposition’s refusal to cooperate with the government “foolishness.”

“The Opposition UDF has taken an anti-Kerala stance,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Vijayan also took potshots at the media for “unleashing a negative campaign” against the LDF Government.

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.