Kerala Chief Minister flays Governor for referring 7 Bills for Presidential consideration

November 29, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for referring seven pending Bills for presidential consideration.

Addressing the media soon after a breakfast session with invited guests during the Navakerala Sadas in Malappuram on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the Governor’s move had raised serious doubts about his respect for the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court was to consider the Kerala government’s plea against the Governor inordinately holding eight important Bills without giving his consent.

The Governor on Tuesday referred for presidential accord seven of the eight pending Bills passed by the Kerala Assembly several weeks ago. Mr. Khan, however, approved the Public Health Bill considering its social impact and significance.

Among the seven Bills he referred to President Droupadi Murmu was the controversial University Amendment Bill.

The Chief Minister told the media that the Supreme Court, while considering Kerala’s plea, had referred to its verdict on a similar matter from Punjab, and said that Governors could not enjoy the liberty to keep the Bills pending without any action.

“It is natural to doubt whether the Governor approached the Supreme Court with due respect,” said the Chief Minister.

