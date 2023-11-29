HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Chief Minister flays Governor for referring 7 Bills for Presidential consideration

Pinarayi Vijayan says the Governor’s move has raised serious doubts about his respect for the Supreme Court

November 29, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for referring seven pending Bills for presidential consideration.

Addressing the media soon after a breakfast session with invited guests during the Navakerala Sadas in Malappuram on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the Governor’s move had raised serious doubts about his respect for the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court was to consider the Kerala government’s plea against the Governor inordinately holding eight important Bills without giving his consent.

The Governor on Tuesday referred for presidential accord seven of the eight pending Bills passed by the Kerala Assembly several weeks ago. Mr. Khan, however, approved the Public Health Bill considering its social impact and significance.

Among the seven Bills he referred to President Droupadi Murmu was the controversial University Amendment Bill.

The Chief Minister told the media that the Supreme Court, while considering Kerala’s plea, had referred to its verdict on a similar matter from Punjab, and said that Governors could not enjoy the liberty to keep the Bills pending without any action.

“It is natural to doubt whether the Governor approached the Supreme Court with due respect,” said the Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Kerala / Malappuram

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.