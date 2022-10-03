Kerala

Kerala chief minister condoles death of Atlas Ramachandran

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of eminent businessman Atlas Ramachandran.

“Ramachandran, who started as a bank employee and later became a businessman, kept a close connection with Pravasi Malayalees. He was an active presence in the cultural and public sectors in Dubai. He was never reluctant to support the poor. His demise comes at a time when he was planning to return to his birthplace,” the chief minister said.


