Kerala chief minister condoles death of Atlas Ramachandran

The Hindu Bureau October 03, 2022 12:59 IST

Ramachandran’s demise comes at a time when he was planning to return to his birthplace,” the chief minister said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Ramachandran’s demise comes at a time when he was planning to return to his birthplace,” the chief minister said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of eminent businessman Atlas Ramachandran. “Ramachandran, who started as a bank employee and later became a businessman, kept a close connection with Pravasi Malayalees. He was an active presence in the cultural and public sectors in Dubai. He was never reluctant to support the poor. His demise comes at a time when he was planning to return to his birthplace,” the chief minister said.



Our code of editorial values