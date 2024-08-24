Kerala Chief Minister calls for intensified fight against drug trafficking

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon the police officers in the State to step up their fight with an intensified vigil against drug pushers and incidents of drug trafficking as part of the continuing efforts of the Government to save the young generation from drug abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opening a public convention held as part of the 34th State convention of the Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) at Iringal near Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Saturday, Mr. Vijayan pointed out that the drug traffickers were throwing in a serious challenge to the society with their focus on children and the youth which should be addressed at all possible levels.

Referring to the series of actions already taken by the police squads to address the issue and suppress the drug pushers’ network in the State, he said it was time for stronger interventions in the area in view of the emerging concerns. “The legal actions of the police in the area should be expanded in such a way to cover all sectors of life,” he demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauding the efficiency of the Kerala police in crime investigations and their active participation in various humanitarian activities, Mr. Vijayan said the State experienced a people-friendly face of policing which had been used in the past as a weapon for torture. “Today, the police enjoy all the required freedom to act lawfully to protect the democratic rights of our citizens. There is no restriction to do the right things,” he pointed out.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the Pink patrol team in the State for the protection of women and children, Mr. Vijayan said it was progressing in a commendable way by achieving the envisaged goals. “The humanitarian face of the police with a sense of social responsibility has made our police force a unique one in the country,” he observed.

“Initiatives like salary challenge for the deceased colleagues and financial aid for landslide victims were notable interventions on the part of the police force in the State. This was apart from their commendable service they rendered during the previous episodes of natural calamities and the outbreak of various epidemics,” said Mr. Vijayan. He also pointed out that the force could prove its capabilities in handling even highly sensitive issues without adopting any reactive approach.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.