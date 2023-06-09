HamberMenu
Kerala Chief Minister arrives in New York

Pinarayi Vijayan is on an eight-day tour of the USA and Cuba. Kerala Finance Minister and Assembly Speaker are accompanying him.

June 09, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accompanied by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Speaker A.N. Shamseer, arrives in New York on Friday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives in New York on Friday on the first leg of his tour to the USA and Cuba.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in New York on Friday, on the first leg of his eight-day tour of the United States of America and Cuba. He was accompanied by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

They were received at the airport by NoRKA director M. Anirudhan and organising committee president of the Loka Kerala Sabha Manmadhan Nair.

Mr. Vijayan is scheduled to  inaugurate the regional conference of Loka Kerala Sabha, an assembly of representatives of expatriates from Kerala, on Saturday.On June 11, he will attend an investors’ meeting and interact with experts from various fields. The same day evening, he will address a public meeting of Malayali emigres at Times Square.

During his stay in the USA, he will also interact with Martin Raiser, vice-president of the World Bank, South Asia region.

