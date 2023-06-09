Kerala Chief Minister arrives in New York

June 09, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in New York on Friday, on the first leg of his eight-day tour of the United States of America and Cuba. He was accompanied by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

They were received at the airport by NoRKA director M. Anirudhan and organising committee president of the Loka Kerala Sabha Manmadhan Nair.

Mr. Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the regional conference of Loka Kerala Sabha, an assembly of representatives of expatriates from Kerala, on Saturday.On June 11, he will attend an investors’ meeting and interact with experts from various fields. The same day evening, he will address a public meeting of Malayali emigres at Times Square.

During his stay in the USA, he will also interact with Martin Raiser, vice-president of the World Bank, South Asia region.