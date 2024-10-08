GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Chief Minister acting against constitutional norms, alleges BJP

Published - October 08, 2024 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Activists of the BJP Minority Morcha taking out a protest march to the Waqf Board office against the alleged encroachment of land by the Board at Munambam.

Activists of the BJP Minority Morcha taking out a protest march to the Waqf Board office against the alleged encroachment of land by the Board at Munambam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has violated constitutional norms by refusing to send senior government officials to meet the Governor.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Surendran said the Governor had summoned the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary to explain to him a reported statement of the Chief Minister on gold smuggling and hawala transactions. The Chief Minister should explain why he prevented senior officials from meeting the Governor, who is the constitutional head of the State. The State government was running away from serious issues, and the Opposition was refusing to discuss the issue of gold smuggling and hawala transactions in the Assembly, he said.

Mr. Surendran later said the BJP would stand by the residents of Munambam who were facing the risk of eviction from their holdings, which they had reportedly purchased decades ago. The BJP introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament to protect Waqf properties from being illegally alienated, he said.

BJP leader Jiji Joseph led the protest march to the office of the Kerala Waqf Board, said a communication issued by the party.

