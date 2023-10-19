Kerala Chicken registers ₹208-crore turnover

October 19, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Chicken, a Kudumbashree enterprise to supply safe-to-eat chicken at low prices, has registered a turnover of ₹208 crore.

This is the turnover from March 2019 when the project began in full swing till now.

The Kerala Chicken project is implemented through Kudumbashree Broiler Farmers’ Producer Company Ltd. At present, 25,000 kg of chicken is sold a day through the Kerala Chicken outlets. Processed chicken and value-added products will soon be available in the market.

The project was rolled out to provide quality chicken to consumers and a sustainable income to Kudumbashree women. The project is now functioning in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts. It will be launched in Kannur soon.

At present, there are 345 broiler farms and 116 outlets of Kerala Chicken in the State. The company supplies day-old chicks to farms and collects the birds when they are around 45 days old. It also transports these to the Kerala Chicken outlets for sale. This fetches the poultry farmers nearly ₹50,000 once in two months as fee for rearing the chicks.

A sum of ₹19.68 crore has been paid to farmers under this head till now, a statement from the Kudumbashree on Thursday said.

The project provides a monthly income of ₹87,000 to those running the outlets, it said. Nearly 500 women poultry farmers are able to earn their livelihood with this project.

