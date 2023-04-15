ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala celebrates Vishu with traditional pomp and gaiety

April 15, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reminded Keralites of their rich agrarian tradition, calling for unity and rejection of divisive forces that conspired to spread hatred and communalism

The Hindu Bureau

A family arranging the Vishukani in Kozhikode on Friday. Vishu is celebrated by Keralites across the world heralding a new agricultural year. | Photo Credit: K RAGESH

Keralites celebrated Vishu with traditional zeal. Family togetherness, bursting of crackers and sumptuous feasts marked the holiday that heralded the arrival of the spring harvest season. 

Come Vishu, artisans making the GI-tagged Aranmula mirror have their hands full as demand surges for the handcrafted mirror

The celebrations began for most with the viewing of the Vishu Kani, a small cauldron of bell metal brimming over with the golden-hued “Kani Konna” (Indian laburnum), fruits, paddy stalks, vegetables, gold ornaments, silver artefacts, silk, a mirror and an image of the Hindu god, Krishna. A lighted oil lamp illuminates the arrangement symbolising the cornucopia of abundance and hope. 

Also read |Kudumbashree's Vishu markets open in 1,070 CDSs

Vishu also involves the traditional practice of elders gifting their wards coins.

Hundreds thronged Sabarimala and Guruvayur temples. At Sabarimala, the chief priest distributed coins to a limited set of devotees who arrived early.

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan greeted Keralites on Vishu. He asked people to use the occasion to spread happiness and strengthen the bonds of togetherness.

With a fistful of rice

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reminded Keralites of their rich agrarian tradition. He called for unity and rejection of divisive forces that conspired to spread hatred and communalism. Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan and Speaker A. N. Shamsheer also conveyed their Vishu greetings.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders hosted church-goers and clergy at their homes and offices on Vishu as part of the party’s minority outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

