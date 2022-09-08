Kerala celebrates Thiru Onam with gusto

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 08, 2022 14:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands participated Onasadya is in progress at the Thrikkakara Temple near Kochi on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala seemed to ring down the curtain on the deprivations of the pandemic years by celebrating Thiru Onam with gusto.

The festival offered a cornucopia of delights, from family reunions to sumptuous feasts and outdoor games.

The sights, smells and tastes of Onam seemed to transport Keralites back to an imagined past of plentifulness and prosperity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Festive images from across the State flashed across television screens. Onam traditions unfolded with a seemingly renewed vigour.

Thousands partook in the Onam feast at Thrikkakara Temple in Kochi. Nine bedecked elephants were part of the elaborate temple ritual welcoming the mythical Mahabali. Law Minister P. Rajeeb and MPs Hiby Eden and Benny Behanan were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Thiruvona Thoni”, a canoe carrying the pick of the Onam harvest for the Aranmula diety, arrived at a joyous reception at the temple landing.

Swings and floral patterns, the classic vignettes of Onam, were visible across Kerala. People renewed social connections and friendships and sported new clothes.

Resident associations organised various festivities, including feats of strength competitions such as tug-of-war and arm wrestling matches.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin, posted a tweet in Malayalam greeting Keralites. He conveyed the Onam best wishes for “Malayali siblings”. He said Tamil literature portrayed Onam as the harbinger of new beginnings. It indicated the deep cultural and social bonds that united Dravidians. Mr. Stalin said distorted tales could erase the memory of the legend of Mahabali as a just ruler from peoples’ minds.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Amit Shah greeted Keralites on the occasion of the festival.

However, the day was not without its share of unpropitious developments.

Nuns and priests of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic Arch Diocese joined coastal folk in a fast against Vizhinjam port construction.

Stray dogs continued to menace people across the State. In Kattakada, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, three children were injured in a stray dog attack.

The Health Department withdrew a batch of anti-rabies vaccine, further fuelling fears about the efficacy of the medicine. Vaccine failure accounted for a few rabies deaths in Kerala. Infant death was reported from Attapaddy tribal settlement in the Palakkad district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app