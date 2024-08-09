Kerala celebrates India’s Olympic medal in hockey, hails Sreejesh’s farewell performance

Kerala erupted in celebrations on Thursday as veteran hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh delivered a stellar performance in his farewell match, securing India’s second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympic Games.

His family and friends celebrated the win by bursting crackers after the Indian team’s ‘come-from-behind’ 2-1 win over Spain at the Paris Olympics.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on social media congratulating the team and Sreejesh on their stellar performance, saying the player from the State is an inspiration.

“Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Hockey Team on winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics! Your dedication and hard work have made the nation proud. A special salute to Kerala’s very own @16Sreejesh for his stellar performance. You inspire us all! #Paris2024 #Olympics #TeamIndia #HockeyIndia,” Mr. Vijayan said in a post on X.

Sreejesh’s mother, who spoke to the media from their residence after the victorious match, said she was very happy and had no words to express it. “I had prayed a lot. I don’t have words to explain,” she added.

His wife, Aneeshya, said it was his dream to retire after winning a medal in a major event like this.

“We are all proud of his achievement. It’s a proud moment to retire as an Olympic medalist. We are so happy that he was a member of the team that won the medal for the country twice,” she said.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal also praised the Indian Hockey men’s team and Sreejesh.

Talking to official Olympic media, Sreejesh said this was the best way to finish the Olympic games, with a medal.

“You are not going home empty-handed. That’s a great thing. Thanks to my team, the entire team, including the coaching staff, everyone did a wonderful job to make this tournament really beautiful for me,” Sreejesh said. India, who claimed the bronze in Tokyo Games after a hiatus of 41 years, lived up to expectations despite not having a perfect build-up to the Games.

The last time India won back-to-back Olympic medals was in 1968 (bronze) and 1972 editions (bronze).

The bronze medal was also a desperate wait for the Indian contingent in Paris, which this time has endured six fourth-place finishes so far, apart from the heartbreaking disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat.