Kerala celebrates 65th Formation Day

Kathakali artists perform to mark Kerala Formation Day in New Delhi on November 1.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 November 2021 21:14 IST

Events retrace footsteps of its founding leaders and milestones in the annals of history

Kerala celebrated its 65th State Formation Day (or Kerala Piravi) on Monday with commemorative events that retraced the footsteps of its founding leaders and the milestones in the annals of its history.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who greeted the State on the occasion. Extending Kerala Piravi greetings to the people of the State, Mr. Modi in his message hailed Kerala for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people. He also wished the people all success in their endeavours.

In his message a day ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had appealed to the citizens to uphold democratic values and religious brotherhood. Taking pride at the progress registered by the State in meeting the people’s basic needs including health, food, education and welfare, he stressed on the need to continue its developmental efforts.

Speaker M.B. Rajesh greeted the people of Kerala which, he said, has remained rooted to the values of democracy, secularism and humanity. He also inaugurated a book festival organised at the Kerala Assembly to mark the Kerala Piravi day and the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The Assembly felicitated its women legislators of the past and present at a ceremony organised as part of the SAMAM campaign for gender equality by the Culture Department.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who inaugurated the event, credited the Assembly for having passed some of the most progressive laws. He remembering the late K.R. Gouri as the force behind the Land Reforms Bill of 1957 which altered land holding and ushered in social changes in the State.

While lamenting the lack of deserving participation of women in legislative elections, the Governor said the women members, though few in numbers, have performed their parliamentary roles in all earnestness. Apart from being the strongest advocates for peace and non-violence, the country’s women people’s representatives have demonstrated the most democratic models in leadership and conflict handling.

Viewing the question of women’s rights from the broader perspective of human rights, Mr. Khan said any society that deprived its women of equality stood to suffer. Culture Minister Saji Cherian presided over the function.