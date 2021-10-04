Kerala CBSE council to come up with school reopening model

The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala will organise zone-wise meetings of managers and principals across the State between October 6 and 9 to formulate a School Support Document aimed at developing a successful school reopening model and to minimise the risk of disease transmission.

Those who would like to participate in the meetings need to register at https://forms.gle/VXATrDN5awE1VHaT9 before 12 noon on Tuesday, according to a release issued by the council here.

The council will soon hold training sessions on the new exam pattern for Class 10 and 12 term exams in November. It will also train teachers on friendly modes of transaction and pedagogy before offline classes begin. Awareness sessions on health, hygiene and safety guidelines will be organised.