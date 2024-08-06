ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council to build 100 houses for landslide survivors

Updated - August 06, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) will build 100 houses for the survivors of landslides in Mundakkai-Chooralmala in Wayanad and Vilangad in Kozhikode.

A communication from the KCBC said on August 6 (Tuesday) that resources would be mobilised from all dioceses of the Catholic Church in Kerala for the housing project. The houses will be built in places recommended by the government.

All hospitals under the Catholic Church will offer medical help to landslide survivors if needed. The Church will also continue with the trauma care being provided to the victims. Kerala Social Service Forum, the social help wing of the Catholic Church, would lead the programme for the landslide victims, the communication added.

The Church will also carry out relief works on the instructions of the Disaster Management Authority.

