Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council slams attack on women in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has expressed its protest against the attack on a group of young religious women belonging to the Sacred Heart Congregation last Friday in Jhansi, in Uttar Pradesh.

A statement issued by the bishops in Kochi said that the group of religious persons were taken into custody “without any reason” and also appealed to the Kerala State government to take notice of the incident as one of the persons taken into custody hailed from Kerala and the Sacred Heart Congregation had its headquarters in the State.

The statement alleged that the women were taken into custody without the presence of women police personnel and that they were “allowed to be abused” by a group of people.

The incident is an instance in which the safety and security assured by the Indian railways and personal liberty assured by the Indian Constitution have been questioned, said the statement from the Bishops’ Council.