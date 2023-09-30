ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala capital hosts national meet of clinical microbiologists

September 30, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Over 500 clinical microbiologists are taking part in the three-day conference which will discuss global scenario of viral and fungal infections and diagnostic and management aspects

The Hindu Bureau

The ninth triennial conference of the Academy of Clinical Microbiologists is being held in the Kerala capital from September 30 to October 2. Kerala Health Minister Veena George was set to inaugurate the conference in Thiruvananthapuram on September 30.

Over 500 clinical microbiologists, including renowned names such as Tim Brooks, Clinical Services Director, Rare and Imported Pathogens Laboratory, U.K. Health Security Agency, are taking part in the three-day conference which will discuss the global scenario of viral and fungal infections and the diagnostic and management aspects.

The conference is being organised jointly by the Microbiology departments of the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, the Regional Cancer Centre and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

