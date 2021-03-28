Kerala cannot afford to let LDF win, says Goud

A UDF win in the State Assembly polls will result in stopping the outdated ideology of the LDF and strengthening the Congress to fight BJP, says Madhu Yaskhi Goud, the national spokesperson of Congress.

The UDF victory will put Kerala back on the path of growth and development. It will be dangerous for the people of Kerala to have the LDF in the State and the BJP at the Centre as together they will wreak havoc in Kerala. In many ways, the BJP and the LDF are the two sides of the same coin. Mr. Goud says the Narendra Modi government failed India in its hour of need. The Central government mishandled the lockdown and COVID crisis, resulting in the sharpest economic downfall in 70 years.

People have been left jobless, factories closed, labourers left stranded on roads. However, there are friends of the government who made Rs. 12 lakh crore since the lockdown, he says.

As the country is witnessing a rapid surge in COVID, the government is more worried about its global presence than taking care of its citizen, he says.