Kerala can include chess in curriculum: Short

Kerala can include chess in the school curriculum to help children improve their concentration and planning skills, Nigel Short, FIDE (Fédération Internationale des Échecs) vice president, has said.

The British Grandmaster shared a variety of thoughts on chess at a meet-the-press held at the Ernakulam Press Club here on Saturday.

(Excerpts from a Q&A session)

Importance of chess in school curriculum

There is a proposal to introduce chess in the school curriculum in Kerala. That is one initiative that I would like to support. Chess is in the curriculum of about 30 countries worldwide. Many benefits will accrue if chess is included in education. Because Kerala is an innovative pioneering State, I think it would be appropriate to launch such an initiative here. Children learn through playing in so many different ways. One of the great benefits of chess is that it teaches strategy, concentration, planning, and taking responsibility for your decisions, among others.

IPL-like model for chess

There was a proposal and there was money on the table about three years ago. As I understand, this was torpedoed. The initiative had come from Maharashtra. It is disappointing that it was not followed upon. I am a politician now. But I have been a player for practically all my life. And my sympathies are invariably with the players. I think it’s a squandered chance. We can relaunch it with the help of more progressive minds. I think one of the key things is getting chess on television. There is room for chess on television, particularly in the birth place of chess and where it’s widely respected.

Future of chess in India shining bright

India is very good with second-tier [chess] events. It does not have elite events. But for a country of this size and being a chess power house, it should have more elite events. It’s capable of holding prestigious events like Chess Olympiad. Chess is in a very healthy state in India. There are a number of grandmasters, very young and very talented; like Nihal Sarin. They are ahead of most of their competitors. So I think the future is very bright if the administrative obstacles are removed. If so, I can see India becoming the No. 1 team in the world in a relatively shorter time. It just needs a little more openness.

Keen on coming back to Kerala soon

I have visited 129 countries. So I am very well travelled. And I am not easily impressed. But I am already planning my next visit to Kerala. It is a wonderful relaxing experience. I enjoy the food, which I am not familiar with as it is very different from the north Indian food, which you get very often in the U.K. I will be certainly recommending it to my friends. I am not saying this to flatter you.