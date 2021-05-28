Kerala calls for strict compliance of solid waste management rules

State’s Department of Local Self Government has issued an order regarding this

The government has warned that those responsible for implementation of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, in local bodies will face action from bodies like the National Green Tribunal if the various provisions of the rules are not complied with.

The Department of Local Self Government has issued an order specifying the duties of local bodies, its secretaries, and officials in ensuring full compliance of the SWM Rules, 2016. The solid waste management projects had to be given top priority, as the tribunal was watching the measures being taken by the government, it said.

All grama panchayats, municipalities and corporations would have to prepare a solid waste management plan as per the policy prescribed by the government. The door-step collection of solid waste must be implemented without delay. The local bodies should provide identity cards to those involved in waste collection.

The waste generators would have to remit user fees to the local bodies for collecting the waste from the doorstep. Local bodies have to ensure source-level treatment of biodegradable waste in common composting facilities as far as possible. The segregated non-biodegradable waste must be taken to the material collection facilities in each local body.

Stringent action should be taken against those found mixing the waste and dumping it in landfills in violation of the rules. Bio-mining has to be carried out in legacy (old) waste sites after ascertaining its present status. If bio-mining is not feasible, steps have to be taken to implement landfill capping as per the rules.

The order clearly stated that the secretaries of the grama panchayats and municipalities would be responsible for empowering the ruling councils on the various provisions under the SWM Rules, 2016. The officials would have to lead the initiatives to implement and step up facilities for scientific waste management.

The secretaries would be responsible for preparing the detailed project reports on waste disposal and providing necessary approvals, the department order said. They were responsible for taking action against the violators as per the rules. The secretaries of grama panchayats would have to submit regular reports on waste management before the Deputy Directors of Panchayats while the secretaries of municipalities would need to update it before the Regional Joint Directors.