ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Cabinet to discuss minimum age of school admission on Wednesday

March 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

This follows directions by Centre to fix minimum age of admission to Class I as six years in line with NEP

The Hindu Bureau

A Cabinet meeting on Wednesday will discuss the issue of raising the minimum age of admission to Class I in the State to six years.

This follows directions by the Union government to all States and Union Territories to fix the minimum age of admission to Class I as six years in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). At present, the minimum age for admission to Class I in the State is five years.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, at a press meet on Tuesday, said the situation in Kerala was very different from that in other States. Here, the dropout rate was very low. Moreover, all children in the school-going age were attending school in the State. In other States, the dropout rate was quite high. As per the Union government, nearly 8 crore children in the school-going age were not attending school. The average schooling period came to 6.7 years. In Kerala, this was more than 11 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State could implement national policies only after taking into account the situation in the State. Kerala had apprehensions about the centralisation envisaged in the NEP. All these would be taken into account and a decision taken after the matter was discussed with the Chief Minister in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he said.

On the demand for extending supernumerary posts of junior English higher secondary teachers and ensuring their job security, Mr. Sivankutty said the government was considering the matter favourably. A case regarding this was pending before the court, and a decision was awaited.

The government on Friday issued the final seniority list of teachers working in HSST junior English posts. There are 156 teachers on the list. As junior teachers only in 87 schools have been found to have a workload of seven to 14 periods, 69 teachers were in danger of being let go by the State government at the end of the month. Of them, 59 were those who had received appointment through the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) and had been working for the past year-and-a-half, said the teachers.

The remaining 10 were among the 47 teachers from a Higher Secondary School Teachers (junior) rank list that expired in 2016 and was later extended and who had entered service recently.

On the issue of reservation for the differently abled in aided teacher appointments, Mr. Sivankutty said the government was keen to find a solution to the problem before schools reopened. It had recently issued an order containing guidelines for temporary approval of aided school appointments. There had been no complaints regarding that till now.

However, if there were any complaint or there was need for any clarifications, these should be addressed to the General Education Principal Secretary before April 1. On their basis, an additional order containing more clarifications could be issued, said the Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US