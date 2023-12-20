Kerala Cabinet to create 270 additional posts to staff super speciality units in government medical college hospitals

December 20, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Cabinet on December 20 (Wednesday) created 270 additional posts in the Medical Education department to staff the super speciality units in government medical college hospitals with an adequate number of proficient doctors.

The majority are teaching posts, an estimated 262. The doctors will staff super speciality units at government medical college hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram (25), Kollam (29), Konni (37), Alappuzha (8), Kottayam (4), Ernakulam (43), Idukki (50), Thrissur (7), Mancheri (15), Kozhikode (9), Kannur (31) and Kasaragod (1).

The Cabinet also announced the formation of a Centre of Excellence in Microbiome. Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology will partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT