ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Cabinet to create 270 additional posts to staff super speciality units in government medical college hospitals

December 20, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Cabinet announces formation of Centre of Excellence in Microbiome

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cabinet on December 20 (Wednesday) created 270 additional posts in the Medical Education department to staff the super speciality units in government medical college hospitals with an adequate number of proficient doctors.

The majority are teaching posts, an estimated 262. The doctors will staff super speciality units at government medical college hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram (25), Kollam (29), Konni (37), Alappuzha (8), Kottayam (4), Ernakulam (43), Idukki (50), Thrissur (7), Mancheri (15), Kozhikode (9), Kannur (31) and Kasaragod (1).

The Cabinet also announced the formation of a Centre of Excellence in Microbiome. Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology will partner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US