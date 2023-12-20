GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Cabinet to create 270 additional posts to staff super speciality units in government medical college hospitals

Kerala Cabinet announces formation of Centre of Excellence in Microbiome

December 20, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cabinet on December 20 (Wednesday) created 270 additional posts in the Medical Education department to staff the super speciality units in government medical college hospitals with an adequate number of proficient doctors.

The majority are teaching posts, an estimated 262. The doctors will staff super speciality units at government medical college hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram (25), Kollam (29), Konni (37), Alappuzha (8), Kottayam (4), Ernakulam (43), Idukki (50), Thrissur (7), Mancheri (15), Kozhikode (9), Kannur (31) and Kasaragod (1).

The Cabinet also announced the formation of a Centre of Excellence in Microbiome. Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology will partner.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.