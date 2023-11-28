HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Cabinet sanctions new MTech, BTech courses for government engineering colleges

New programmes in emerging avenues have been allotted to College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram; Government Engineering College, Thrissur; and Government Engineering College, Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad

November 28, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
An additional division for MTech in Structural Engineering has been sanctioned for CET, Thiruvananthapuram. (file)

An additional division for MTech in Structural Engineering has been sanctioned for CET, Thiruvananthapuram. (file) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala Cabinet accorded sanction to introduce new-generation BTech and MTech courses in a select group of government engineering colleges on November 28 (Tuesday).

The Cabinet met on the sidelines of the government’s Navakerala Sadas outreach programme when it reached Tirur Assembly constituency in Malappuram.

The new programmes in emerging avenues have been allotted to the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET); Government Engineering College (GEC), Thrissur; and GEC, Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad.

MTech courses in Robotics and Automation, and Engineering Design will be introduced in GEC Thrissur, while GEC Palakkad will launch MTech courses in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and Internet of Things.

An additional division for MTech in Structural Engineering has been sanctioned for CET. Each MTech division will have 18 seats.

BTech courses

GEC Thrissur will introduce a BTech course in Cyber Physical Systems.

One additional division each has been sanctioned for BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering in CET and GEC Thrissur. There will be 60 seats each in the BTech divisions.

The additional courses will be commenced by utilising the existing work force, thereby incurring no additional burden on the State exchequer.

New high school assistant posts

The Cabinet also decided to create 639 temporary English high school assistant (HSA) posts in government and aided high schools. While the posts will be created in high schools having three and four divisions, appointments to these will be made on a contract/daily wage basis.

The posts have been created as a first step towards implementing a Kerala High Court judgment on a writ petition.

Six posts have been sanctioned for the Commerce batch at the Don Bosco Speech and Hearing Higher Secondary School in Karakundu, Kannur. The Director of General Education has been directed to adopt steps to appoint teachers with special training on daily wage basis in the newly created posts.

Land for school

The government will provide land for the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya at Thalassery on a 99-year lease agreement for an annual rent of ₹100. A plot of 7.9 acres at Pullyottu in Kathiroor has been identified for the purpose.

The Cabinet also decided to withdraw the restrictions that had been imposed on land sale and transfers in Kainakary North village in Kuttanad taluk, Alappuzha, following suspected irregularities.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.