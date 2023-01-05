Kerala cabinet requests the Governor to convene the eighth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly

January 05, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The cabinet on Thursday requested Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to convene the eighth session of the 15th Legislative Assembly from January 23.

It also constituted a cabinet sub-committee to prepare the draft of the Governor’s policy address.

The document sets out the government’s policies and proposals ahead of the Budget presentation for the 2023-24 fiscal.

Parliamentary convention

The parliamentary convention require the Governor to deliver the policy address in a neutral tone without voicing any approval or disapproval.

Traditionally, the Governor’s address runs to about an hour or more.

The cabinet’s decision seemingly signals a largely symbolic thaw in the frosty relations between Raj Bhavan and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Ending speculations

It also ended the speculation that the government might walk a rarely-trodden legislative path by convening the Assembly’s Budget session sans Mr. Khan’s policy address.

The LDF had delayed sending the file requesting the Governor to prorogue the Assembly’s seventh session, which concluded on December 12.

The hold-up triggered speculation that the government schemed to skip the Governor’s policy address by tabling the budget by reconvening the “temporarily suspended” seventh session.

The conjecture ended on Wednesday, with the government requesting the Governor, somewhat belatedly, to prorogue the seventh session. Mr. Khan immediately assented to the request, setting the stage for the Budget sitting.

Governor’s address

The government has also tasked Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muralidharan to codify the information to be included in the Governor’s address.

The cabinet sub-committee will likely vet Ms. Muralidharan’s draft before submitting it to the full cabinet for final approval. Subsequently, the government would send the draft to Mr. Khan for concurrence.

Eighth session

The eight-session appears to have the makings of a tumultuous one. Kerala’s “dire” financial situation might occupy the centre stage.

The re-induction of Saji Cherian into the cabinet would figure in the Assembly. Mr. Cherian was constrained to resign in July as Culture and Fisheries Minister after his allegedly disparaging comments on the Constitution landed the government in the dock and charged up the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition.

Congress had protested Mr. Cherian’s swearing-in in front of the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Leader of Opposition, V. D. Satheesan, said no court had acquitted Mr. Cherian of the charge and police whitewashed the severe offence at the behest of their political masters.

