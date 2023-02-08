ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Cabinet renews sanction for hill highway in Kasaragod

February 08, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet which met on Wednesday decided to renew the administrative sanction for the hill highway project in Kasaragod district by including the Bethupara-Parappa link road on the Kolichaal-Edaparamba stretch. This would be done without affecting the total allocation for the hill highway project.

The government has decided to rid the Kerala Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) of the ₹50-crore financial liability it incurred after it had taken over 12.93 acres of land at Pinarayi village in Kannur district for establishing an education hub. As the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has accepted the project, the financial liability of KINFRA would be removed as soon as the land is handed over to the Higher Education department

The Cabinet also gave an in-principle sanction to make available financial assistance from the KIIFB for the ₹19.10-crore project for the beautification of the 3.5-km stretch of the West Coast canal between Arivaalam, Varkala and Thottilpaalam and the construction of a walkway by the canal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US