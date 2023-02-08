HamberMenu
Kerala Cabinet renews sanction for hill highway in Kasaragod

February 08, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet which met on Wednesday decided to renew the administrative sanction for the hill highway project in Kasaragod district by including the Bethupara-Parappa link road on the Kolichaal-Edaparamba stretch. This would be done without affecting the total allocation for the hill highway project.

The government has decided to rid the Kerala Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) of the ₹50-crore financial liability it incurred after it had taken over 12.93 acres of land at Pinarayi village in Kannur district for establishing an education hub. As the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has accepted the project, the financial liability of KINFRA would be removed as soon as the land is handed over to the Higher Education department

The Cabinet also gave an in-principle sanction to make available financial assistance from the KIIFB for the ₹19.10-crore project for the beautification of the 3.5-km stretch of the West Coast canal between Arivaalam, Varkala and Thottilpaalam and the construction of a walkway by the canal.

