Kerala Cabinet registers concern over West Asia conflict

Updated - October 03, 2024 05:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says Israel, U.S. and NATO have laid the ground for a major war in the region

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses a press conference at his office in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kerala Cabinet on Thursday (October 3, 2024) registered deep worry over the escalating conflict situation in West Asia. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Israel, the United States of America and NATO had laid the ground for a major war in the region. He noted that Israel’s “genocidal war” in Palestine remained unabated. 

Editorial | ​Inflection point: On the escalation in the multi-party West Asia conflict

Mr. Vijayan requested that Keralites employed in the region act on the advisories released by the Union Government and NORKA roots.

He also criticised Israel for ignoring the world’s pleas for peace and the United Nations General Assembly resolution urging the immediate cessation of hostilities.

