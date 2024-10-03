The Kerala Cabinet on Thursday (October 3, 2024) registered deep worry over the escalating conflict situation in West Asia.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Israel, the United States of America and NATO had laid the ground for a major war in the region. He noted that Israel’s “genocidal war” in Palestine remained unabated.

Mr. Vijayan requested that Keralites employed in the region act on the advisories released by the Union Government and NORKA roots.

He also criticised Israel for ignoring the world’s pleas for peace and the United Nations General Assembly resolution urging the immediate cessation of hostilities.

