ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Cabinet ratifies setting up of special office to issue title deeds

Published - November 07, 2024 11:13 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday ratified the setting up of a special office and the creation of 17 temporary posts for a period of one year for examining applications and issuing title deeds in Erumely north, Erumely south, and Korithod villages in Kanjirappally taluk in Kottayam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet decides to provide sanction to the Director of the KMML at Kollam to give the firm’s five acres of land on lease for 10 years to enter into a contract for establishing iron oxide residue processing plant and ETP sludge processing plant.

Post creation

One post of Associate Professor, Nephrology, will be newly created at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The Cabinet has also decided to allow a government guarantee to the tune of ₹30 crore for Kerala Paper Products Ltd. to amass working capital from banks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US