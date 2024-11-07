 />
Kerala Cabinet ratifies setting up of special office to issue title deeds

Published - November 07, 2024 11:13 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday ratified the setting up of a special office and the creation of 17 temporary posts for a period of one year for examining applications and issuing title deeds in Erumely north, Erumely south, and Korithod villages in Kanjirappally taluk in Kottayam district.

The Cabinet decides to provide sanction to the Director of the KMML at Kollam to give the firm’s five acres of land on lease for 10 years to enter into a contract for establishing iron oxide residue processing plant and ETP sludge processing plant.

Post creation

One post of Associate Professor, Nephrology, will be newly created at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The Cabinet has also decided to allow a government guarantee to the tune of ₹30 crore for Kerala Paper Products Ltd. to amass working capital from banks.

