Kerala cabinet raises concern over Explosives Act amendment

The State government has expressed concern about the new provisions in the Explosives Act.

The Centre had on October 11 amended the rules under the law. The State government felt the amendments would make fireworks, a permanent fixture in religious festivals in Kerala, impossible.

The cabinet, which met here on Wednesday, tasked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with raising the State’s concern directly with the Union Government.

It also allowed local bodies to use government poramboke land to set up waste treatment plants. The cabinet waived stamp duty and registration fee for attesting lost land title deeds of survivors of the Wayanad landslide.