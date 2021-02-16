Kerala Cabinet nod for regularising 151 temporary staff

No on decision PSC rank list extension

Amidst the agitation by the Kerala PSC Rank Holders Associations and opposition from youth organisations backed by the United Democratic Front, the Special Cabinet on Monday decided to regularise 151 contract staff with more than 10 years of experience.

The highest of 100 temporary staff in various categories with more than 10 years of experience to be regularised is in the State-owned Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC).

Another 37 contract staff of the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board will also be regularised. The 14 contract staff of the Cooperative Academy of Professional Education with more than 10 years of experience will also be regularised.

A communication from the Chief Minister’s Office said the government had not made regularisation on posts that are appointed through the Kerala Public Service Commission.

It is learnt that more regularisations of the contract staff, including those in the Kerala Bank, will come up before the weekly Cabinet on Wednesday. The Special Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan also did not take up the extension of the PSC rank list for the last grade staff. The rank holders are on an indefinite stir in front of Secretariat.

Posts created

The meeting also decided to create 140 posts, including 115 teaching posts for the commencement of the Government Medical College at Wayanad.

Fifty-five new posts, including 16 upper division clerk and 17 lower division clerks, will be created in the Kerala Coir Workers Welfare Fund and another six posts in the entry cadre in Malabar Devaswom Board. The Advocate General’s office in Kochi will get 60 new posts and 23 of them will be for assistants.