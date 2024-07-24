Kerala Cabinet nod for Centre of Excellence in Nutraceuticals in Thiruvananthapuram

The State Cabinet which met here on Wednesday has approved the setting up of a Centre of Excellence in Nutraceuticals in the capital.

This will be a joint venture of Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation.

The Cabinet also decided to allow land for the same at the Life Sciences Park at Thonnakkal.

Research and development activities will be initiated by the centre and for the time being, it will utilise some of the space allocated to the Institute of Advanced Virology for setting up its laboratories.

Nutraceutical is coinage from the combination of the terms, nutrient and pharmaceutical. It is a broad term used to describe products derived from food sources that provide extra health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in food.

Over the past several years, nutraceuticals have attracted considerable interest due to their potential nutritional, safety, and therapeutic effects. These products could potentially have a role in a plethora of biological processes, including antioxidant defences, cell proliferation, gene expression, and safeguarding of mitochondrial integrity.

Hence nutraceuticals may be used to improve health and general well being, delay the ageing process, prevent chronic diseases, increase life expectancy, or support the structure or function of the body. It is believed to have beneficial effects on cardiovascular diseases.

However, the products that fall under the broad category of nutraceuticals is not very clearly defined and may often overlap between herbals, dietary supplements or functional foods.

The centre is expected to conduct research on the rich bioresources of the State, including its plant wealth and the mineral-rich marine resources and to explore the commercial prospects of developing various nutraceuticals. The government believes that this venture could be a good opportunity for the State as it already has a legacy of herbal and Ayurveda medicine and a wealth of spices and marine resources.

According to the government, a study done by Invest India had noted that the nutraceuticals industry had been growing exponentially, catering to the needs of the wellness and beauty industry as well as the healthcare industry. The report said that India has a 2% share in the global nutraceuticals market with a market value of $4 billion and that it is expected to show a growth of $18 billion by 2025.

The government also believes that Kerala stands a much better chance than other States, as far as the availability of raw materials, conducive weather and environment conditions, rich biodiversity and availability of trained human resources are concerned and that it can help lay the foundation for a good nutraceutical industry.