Kerala Cabinet gives nod for Ettumanur drinking water project

After years of anticipation, the Ettumanur drinking water project, which aims at establishing a water supply network covering the entire Ettumanur municipality and the neighbouring wards in Athirampuzha and Kanakkary panchayat, is finally set to take off.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan announced that the project, costing ₹93.22 crore, was being implemented through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). As part of its second phase, the Cabinet has sanctioned construction works to the tune of ₹73.38 crore.

22 MLD treatment plant

The project includes the construction of a 22 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant, along with a high-level storage tank with a capacity of 16 lakh litre and a ground storage tank with 20-lakh-litre capacity. These tanks will be built at Kacherikunnu and Katachira, and construction has already commenced following the completion of the tender process. The laying of the pipelines as part of the first phase work is already under way. The second phase will focus on the construction of the plant, power enhancement, and electrical and mechanical works.

A 13-km pipeline will be laid from the treatment plant to the storage tanks, while the distribution network will extend 43 km.

Reconstructed roads

Meanwhile, Mr. Vasavan announced the opening of reconstructed roads at Athirampuzha Junction, Athirampuzha-Attukaran Intersection, and Holy Cross Roads on September 17. These roads, which lead to crucial establishments such as the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, Mahatma Gandhi University, and St. Mary’s Forane Church and so on had long caused traffic congestion due to their narrow width.

The junction, previously only 6-m wide, has been expanded to an average width of 18 m. The reconstruction, which cost ₹8.81 crore, is expected to ease traffic flow in the area.

