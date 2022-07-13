Kerala

Kerala Cabinet effects promotion quota for differently abled staff

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram July 13, 2022 22:43 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 22:43 IST

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday implemented reservation in promotion for differently abled State government employees. The decision is in deference to the Supreme Court order in the matter.

The State's guidelines in the matter are primarily based on a Central government office memorandum declaring a similar reservation in promotion for differently abled Central service members. The director of the Social Welfare department has also submitted a draft proposal. The department has conducted a functional analysis regarding promoting differently abled officers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The government also declared alterations to various departments' special rules and roster system.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...