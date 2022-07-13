Kerala Cabinet effects promotion quota for differently abled staff

Decision in deference to Supreme Court order

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday implemented reservation in promotion for differently abled State government employees. The decision is in deference to the Supreme Court order in the matter.

The State's guidelines in the matter are primarily based on a Central government office memorandum declaring a similar reservation in promotion for differently abled Central service members. The director of the Social Welfare department has also submitted a draft proposal. The department has conducted a functional analysis regarding promoting differently abled officers.

The government also declared alterations to various departments' special rules and roster system.