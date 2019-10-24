Kerala Cabinet decides to cut penalty for 12 traffic offences

Ending a nine-week impasse, the Kerala Cabinet has decided to reduce penalties for 12 traffic offences, and enhance penalties for two violations, under the Motor Vehicles (Amended) Act 2019 that came into effect from September 1.

Bowing to opposition from motorists for the hefty increase in penalties, the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday decided to reduce the penalty for motorcyclists not wearing headgear from ₹1,000 to ₹500.

The penalty for using mobile phones while driving, which was in the range of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, has now been fixed at ₹2,000, along with community service. The repeat of the offence will attract a penalty of ₹5,000 instead of ₹10,000.

Those caught speeding will have to pay ₹1,500 instead of ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 for violating speed restrictions in the first instance while driving light motor vehicles, and ₹3,000 for medium and heavy vehicles instead of ₹2,000 to ₹4,000.

Those indulging in road racing will now have to pay ₹5,000 instead of ₹10,000.

Those driving motor vehicles without valid permit will have to pay ₹3,000 instead of ₹10,000 for the first offence, and ₹7,500 for repeat offences, instead of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. Those failing to give way to ambulances and fire service vehicles will have to pay ₹5,000 instead of ₹10,000.