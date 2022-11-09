Kerala Cabinet creates temporary post of Health Inspector Grade II in 505 panchayats

The Cabinet appoints Sanjeev Nair as the CEO of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sushant Kurunthil as the CEO of Kochi Infopark

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 09, 2022 19:11 IST

The Kerala Cabinet which met on Wednesday has decided to create the temporary post of Health Inspector Grade II in 505 grama panchayats in the State. The appointment will be through the employment exchange, subject to all guidelines and procedures.

The Cabinet also decided to appoint Sanjeev Nair as the CEO of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sushant Kurunthil as the CEO of Kochi Infopark.

Since 2016, all IT parks in the State have had only one CEO. At present, the Director of Kerala State IT Mission and Deputy Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology department, Snehil Kumar Singh, holds the additional charge of CEO, Kerala IT Parks.

Debt relief

The Cabinet has decided to change the time frame of agricultural loans being considered for the provision of debt relief by the Kerala State Farmers’ Debt Relief Commission. This is because of large-scale crop destruction due to climate change and natural calamities which seemed to occur on a regular basis.

Accordingly, the loan time frame for those who have applied for debt relief from Wayanad and Idukki districts has been extended by two years from August 31, 2018 to August 31, 2020. In other districts, applications for debt relief can be sought on loans till March 31, 2016 instead of the earlier date of March 31, 2014.

The long-term agreement of workmen in Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd from January 1, 2017 will be amended and implemented.

The Cabinet also ratified the decision to allow 80 % of the benefits under the long-term agreement as recoverable advance from February 2022.

