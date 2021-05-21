Kerala Cabinet | CM Pinarayi Vijayan retains Home, Veena gets Health

K.N. Balagopal gets Finance and Industries and Law goes to P. Rajeeve

Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has retained the Home and Vigilance and IT portfolios held by him in previous LDF Ministry and has entrusted the crucial portfolios of Finance to K. N. Balagopal, Industries and Law to P. Rajeeve and Health, Family Welfare and Women and Child Welfare to Veena George.

K. Rajan will look after the portfolios of Land Revenue and Housing, M. V. Govindan Master Local Self Governments, Excise, K. Radhakrishnan Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, Devaswom and Parliamentary Affairs and V. N. Vasavan Cooperation and Registration.

Roshy Augustine Irrigation, K. Krishnan Kutty Electricity and Anert, A.K. Saseendran Forests and Wildlife, Antony Raju Transport, P. A. Mohamed Riyas Public Works Department and Tourism, P. Prasad Agriculture, G.R. Anil Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology portfolios. and Saji Cherian will look after Fisheries, Harbour Engineering, Fisheries University and Culture.

R. Bindu has been entrusted with Collegiate Education and Technical Education, V. Sivankutty General Education and Labour while J. Chinchurani has got the portfolios of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives, Zoos and Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University.

The Business of Government had been allotted by the Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan in pursuance of Rule 5 of the Rules of Business of the Government of Kerala.

The Chief Minister will also look after General Administration, All India Services, Planning and Economic Affairs, Science, Technology and Environment, Pollution Control, Scientific Institutes, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Election, Integration, Sainik Welfare, Distress Relief, State Hospitality, Airports and Metro Rail.

Besides, Mr. Vijayan will also handle Inter- State River Waters,Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation, Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation Information and Public Relations, Non- Resident Keralites’ Affairs, Administration of Civil and Criminal Justice, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons, Printing and Stationery, Welfare of Minorities and all important policy matters not allocated to other Ministers.

Revenue Minister Rajan will also be in charge of Survey and Land Records, Land Reforms, Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine also will look after Command Area Development Authority Ground Water Department, Water Supply and Sanitation portfolios.

Ahammad Devarkovil will be in charge of Ports, Museums, Archaeology, Archives, Transport Minister Antony Raju will also handle Motor Vehicles and Water Transport, V. Abdurahiman Sports, Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage, Posts & Telegraphs and Railways.

Finance Minister Mr. Balagopal will also take care of National Savings, Stores Purchase, Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax Treasuries, Lotteries, State Audit, Kerala State Financial Enterprises, State Insurance, Kerala Financial Corporation and Stamps and Stamp Duties.

Collegiate Education Minister Mrs. Bindu will also look after Universities (Except Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and Digital Universities), Entrance Examinations, National Cadet Corps, Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) and Social Justice.

LSG Minister Mr. Govindan Master besides looking after Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations will handle Rural Development, Town Planning, Regional Development Authorities and KILA. Agriculture Minister Mr. Prasad has been allocated Soil Survey & Soil Conservation, Kerala Agriculture University and Warehousing Corporation.

Industries Minister Mr Rajeeve will also be in charge of Commerce, Mining and Geology, Handlooms and Textiles and Khadi and Village Industries, Coir, Cashew Industry and Plantation Directorate. Mr. Cherian will also look after Kerala State Film Development Corporation, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board and Youth Affairs.

General Education and Labour Minister Mr. Sivankutty has been given Literacy Movement, Employment and Training Skills, Rehabilitation, Factories and Boilers, Insurance Medical Service, Industrial Tribunals and Labour Courts.

Besides Health and Family Welfare and Welfare of Women and Children, Mrs. George will look after Medical Education, Medical University, Indigenous Medicine, AYUSH and Drugs Control.