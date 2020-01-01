Kerala

Kerala Cabinet approves draft ordinance for ending disputes between Orthodox, Jacobite factions over burial

Defying court orders: Jacobites stayed inside the church as members of the Orthodox faction came to pray. H. Vibhu

Defying court orders: Jacobites stayed inside the church as members of the Orthodox faction came to pray. H. Vibhu  

more-in

The Cabinet has approved a draft ordinance to end the disputes between the Orthodox and the Jacobite factions on burying bodies.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that in the wake of the raging disputes between the two factions over burials, the meeting decided to recommend the Governor to promulgate an ordinance and cleared the draft.

As per the ordinance, members of either factions could use graveyard in their parish after conducting the last rites by a priest of their choice outside the church.

This follows the disputes between the two factions over burying bodies. (The Orthodox faction that got a Supreme Court order in its favour on managing churches had come face to face at various places).

Mr. Vijayan clarified that the ordinance does not infringe on the tenets laid by the court order and was aimed at ensuring rule of law. The government would take action against those trying to disrupt the rule of law. Repeated efforts of the government to evolve a consensus among the factions had failed to attain fruition owing to the obstinate stance of the Orthodox who stayed off the parley.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 2:44:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-cabinet-approves-draft-ordinance-for-ending-disputes-over-burial/article30450253.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY