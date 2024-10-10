ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Cabinet approves Bill to allow cutting and selling of sandalwood trees on private land

Updated - October 10, 2024 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet which met on Thursday approved a draft Bill that will permit the cutting and selling of sandalwood trees on private land.

The decision, announced by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, aims to promote the cultivation of sandalwood, enhance income for landowners, and tackle the issue of sandalwood theft.

Currently, while individuals can plant sandalwood trees, the existing laws do not allow them to profit from their sale. Instead, landowners often find themselves embroiled in legal issues, including cases of theft against them when their trees are illegally cut down. The new amendment is designed to rectify this by enabling landowners to sell their sandalwood through the Forest department.

Mr. Saseendran said the proposed amendment will help incentivise the planting of sandalwood. He, however, highlighted that under existing lease terms, government-reserved sandalwood trees cannot be chopped for sale. This would require amendments to revenue laws on granting title deeds.

The government planned to establish sandalwood depots in various districts. The Forest department currently operates a depot for storing sandalwood in Marayur.

The amendment also addresses legal gaps related to forest offences. It introduces provisions for compounding offences, allowing individuals to pay fines instead of facing protracted legal battles.

