GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Cabinet approves Bill to allow cutting and selling of sandalwood trees on private land

Updated - October 10, 2024 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet which met on Thursday approved a draft Bill that will permit the cutting and selling of sandalwood trees on private land.

The decision, announced by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, aims to promote the cultivation of sandalwood, enhance income for landowners, and tackle the issue of sandalwood theft.

Currently, while individuals can plant sandalwood trees, the existing laws do not allow them to profit from their sale. Instead, landowners often find themselves embroiled in legal issues, including cases of theft against them when their trees are illegally cut down. The new amendment is designed to rectify this by enabling landowners to sell their sandalwood through the Forest department.

Mr. Saseendran said the proposed amendment will help incentivise the planting of sandalwood. He, however, highlighted that under existing lease terms, government-reserved sandalwood trees cannot be chopped for sale. This would require amendments to revenue laws on granting title deeds.

The government planned to establish sandalwood depots in various districts. The Forest department currently operates a depot for storing sandalwood in Marayur.

The amendment also addresses legal gaps related to forest offences. It introduces provisions for compounding offences, allowing individuals to pay fines instead of facing protracted legal battles.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.